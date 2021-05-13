GWMC offices wear a deserted look as staffers test +ve  

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ JANGAON : Most of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) offices, including the main and circle offices, has been wearing a deserted look as many employees have been affected with Covid-19. It is reported that GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Chief Medical Health Officer Raja Reddy, sectoral officers, office staff, police personnel, sanitation workers and nine newly-elected corporators - all of whom discharged their duties during the GWMC polls - have tested positive for the virus. Family members of the GWMC staff have also been affected.

According to healthcare professionals, the city is yet to witness the worst. A total of 2,000 staff members were deputed for the vote counting process on May 3. A special Covid testing camp was organised on the premises of the GWMC office, where the results of 17 of the total 110 persons came positive on Wednesday.

A main road in Karimnagar wears a deserted look after imposition of lockdown

The city, which had reported only double digit numbers prior to the elections, is now seeing a spike as 250-350 positive cases are being reported every day. There are also rumours that officials are downplaying the numbers. It is also a well-known fact that municipal department officials and staff have been working round-the-clock since last year to tackle the pandemic and their absence will have a huge impact on the city.

Speaking to Express, a citizen activist from Hanamkonda, M Santhosh, said that the authorities should have postponed the elections. “Despite the Election Commission directing all political parties to follow Covid-19 rules, we witnessed all parties flouting norms. Warangal is now a hotbed of cases. We have been getting calls from our friends and relatives regarding the huge dearth of beds, oxygen cylinders, and other important medicines,” said Santhosh.

Meanwhile, Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila inspected the oxygen plant works at the District Government Hospital on Wednesday. The plant was set up following the decision of the State to ensure non-stop supply of oxygen in all district hospitals. The Collector instructed officials to maintain oxygen required for at least 48 hours in the hospital.