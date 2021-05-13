STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GWMC offices wear a deserted look as staffers test +ve  

According to healthcare professionals, the city is yet to witness the worst.

Published: 13th May 2021 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ JANGAON : Most of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) offices, including the main and circle offices, has been wearing a deserted look as many employees have been affected with Covid-19. It is reported that GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Chief Medical Health Officer Raja Reddy, sectoral officers, office staff, police personnel, sanitation workers and nine newly-elected corporators - all of whom discharged their duties during the GWMC polls - have tested positive for the virus.  Family members of the GWMC staff have also been affected. 

According to healthcare professionals, the city is yet to witness the worst. A total of 2,000 staff members were deputed for the vote counting process on May 3. A special Covid testing camp was organised on the premises of the GWMC office, where the results of 17 of the total 110 persons came positive on Wednesday. 

A main road in Karimnagar wears a deserted look after imposition of lockdown

The city, which had reported only double digit numbers prior to the elections, is now seeing a spike as 250-350 positive cases are being reported every day. There are also rumours that officials are downplaying the numbers. It is also a well-known fact that municipal department officials and staff have been working round-the-clock since last year to tackle the pandemic and their absence will have a huge impact on the city. 

Speaking to Express, a citizen activist from Hanamkonda, M Santhosh, said that the authorities should have postponed the elections. “Despite the Election Commission directing all political parties to follow Covid-19 rules, we witnessed all parties flouting norms. Warangal is now a hotbed of cases. We have been getting calls from our friends and relatives regarding the huge dearth of beds, oxygen cylinders, and other important medicines,” said Santhosh.

Meanwhile, Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila inspected the oxygen plant works at the District Government Hospital on Wednesday. The plant was set up following the decision of the State to ensure non-stop supply of oxygen in all district hospitals. The Collector instructed officials to maintain oxygen required for at least 48 hours in the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp