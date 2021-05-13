PD Act invoked against five Nigerians held for cyber fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five Nigerian nationals who were arrested by the Rachakonda police from New Delhi in January on charges of cheating people on social media, went sent to Chanchalguda Prison in Hyderabad. The PD Act was also invoked against them. According to the police, the five offenders arrived in India using fake passports and settled in New Delhi. They befriended people on Facebook and cheated them in the pretext of sending gift and foreign currency. They also used to make fake calls stating that they were from the Customs Department.