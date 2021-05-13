Thunderstorms to continue in Telangana till May 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has extended its thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning across the State till May 16. It also predicted hailstorms and issued warnings for Nizamabad, Nirmal and Kamareddy districts. The Met department said that Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on May 16.

Until 8 pm on Wednesday, most of the central and eastern districts of the State registered light to moderate rainfall. Temperatures, however, are likely to remain between 36-40°Celcius. On Wednesday, Hyderabad saw a maximum temperature of 39.5°C that after a drizzle in the evening dropped to 25°C.