Karimnagar Municipality to set up two LPG crematoriums

Though appalling, one can’t deny the fact that we now live in a world wherein it takes a lot to provide our dear ones a dignified farewell.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though appalling, one can’t deny the fact that we now live in a world wherein it takes a lot to provide our dear ones a dignified farewell. Since the number of Covid deaths are going up day after day, things have reached the point where finding a crematorium itself is a herculean task. 

In a bid to meet the rising requirement, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has decided to set up two new LPG-based crematoriums in the city limits. “We don’t want bereaved family members of Covid victims and those who died of other reasons to wait in long queues to perform the last rites of their loved ones. In light of this, we decided to set up two LPG-based crematoriums,” MCK Commissioner Valluru Kranthi said.

While one LPG-based crematorium is coming up at Markandeya Nagar, and will be inaugurated in a few days, another one will be set up at the Manair river area. A representative of the crematorium agency, Gali Rajanarsimham, told Express that once these cremation chambers are opened, the process will pick up pace and there won’t be any delay in performing the last rites of people. 

He also mentioned that while it takes three to four hours for a body to be completely cremated in those chambers which use firewood, the process will only take 45 minutes in LPG-based crematoriums.

