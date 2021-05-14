Khammam: Medical staffers felicitated for their dedication

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, on Thrusday, felicitated the medical staffers working at the Khammam district headquarters hospital for acting swiftly and attending to patients when there was a power cut at the hospital’s Covid-19 ward late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the power outage happened out of the blue. However, noticing this, the medical staffers — J Venkatanarasamma, Prasanna, Radha, Chandrika, Uma, Praveen Kumar, Rajeev and Santoshi — swung into action and started attending to Covid patients by using the flash light in their mobile phones.

On learning about this, the Transport Minister visited the hospital and felicitated them. District Collector RV Karnan was also present.