STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID: Citizens expose Telangana’s claim on bed availability

The government live dashboard shows that more than 6,000 are available in these hospitals.

Published: 15th May 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Owing to the constantly changing rules regarding the gap to be followed between vaccine doses, several beneficiaries were turned away from Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital on Friday as they were told the

Owing to the constantly changing rules regarding the gap to be followed between vaccine doses, several beneficiaries were turned away from Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital on Friday as they were told the

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s live dashboard showing bed availability has yet again come under fire from citizens for having misleading “live” data. Independent research carried out by individuals, who have been helping people find beds, has found that more than 300 hospitals listed on the dashboard have no beds for Covid-19 treatment. 

The government live dashboard shows that more than 6,000 are available in these hospitals. However, the volunteers note that the majority of the beds don’t exist.“We observed that day after day there were a few hospitals with zero occupancy. We decided to compile them all and to give these hospitals a call to check if the beds were really available. When we randomly began calling, a majority of them were clueless as to how their hospitals were enlisted as a Covid-19 treating centre,” said Sai Mani Varun Ch, one of the volunteers. 

When Express called hospitals at random, a hospital in Jangaon said that while they had enlisted themselves to Covid-19 treatment initially, they had discontinued because of non-availability of oxygen. The live dashboard also displayed a maternity hospital from  Warangal  statimng that there were 10 beds available at their facility. But, when contacted, the hospital staff said that they had shut down the in-patient service several weeks ago.

“One of our teammates found one such hospital in Adilabad which was a hospital for gynaec issues. They said they even asked the DMHO for their number to be taken off the website, but to no avail. All these excess beds give an impression of bed availability,” he said.

The list of 300 hospitals consists of several fertility clinics, physiotherapy clinics, eye hospitals, hospitals for bone injury and so on, which have no specialists from general medicine, anesthesia or critical care to tackle Covid-19.  “How can a dental hospital or dialysis centre cater to Covid patients? The government must remove all fudged data and show the true numbers. It has to put sincere effort into adding more beds to teaching hospitals,” said BV Sheshagiri, an RTI activist.

Vaccination drive suspended for two days
Hyderabad: The State Health Department has suspended vaccine drive for Saturday and Sunday. The announcement was made by the Director of Public Health’s office on Friday evening. The decision was taken in the wake of the centre increasing the interval between first and second doses of Covishield from the present 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. The Health Department said that the campaign will resume on Monday, May 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana covid cases Telangana bed availability
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp