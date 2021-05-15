IMD extends warning; forecasts mixed weather in districts across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday extended its yellow weather (beaware) thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning across the state till May 18 with showers during evening and night. During the day, temperatures are likely to remain between 36-40 degree Celcius across all the districts.

On Friday, many districts in the state, including Hyderabad, recorded light to moderate rainfall. The daytime temperatures in the city and across the state have come down by nearly four degree Celsius due to cloudy weather. The city on Friday registered 36.8 degree Celcius. However, hthe umidity has increased.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert (be prepared) warning very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet districts on May 16.

Rain damages paddy yield

Untimely rain damaged paddy produces at IKP centres and market yards in Karimnagar district. Farmers were waiting to sell their produce as the authorities tried to dry them. By evening, soaked paddy at market yards were either washed away or turned wet.