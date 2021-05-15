STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IMD extends warning; forecasts mixed weather in districts across Telangana

Untimely rain damaged paddy produces at IKP centres and market yards in Karimnagar district.

Published: 15th May 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

weather

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday extended its yellow weather (beaware) thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning across the state till May 18 with showers during evening and night. During the day, temperatures are likely to remain between 36-40 degree Celcius across all the districts. 

On Friday, many districts in the state, including Hyderabad, recorded light to moderate rainfall. The daytime temperatures in the city and across the state have come down by nearly four degree Celsius due to cloudy weather. The city on Friday registered 36.8 degree Celcius. However, hthe umidity has increased.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert (be prepared) warning very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet districts on May 16. 

Rain damages paddy yield  

Untimely rain damaged paddy produces at IKP centres and market yards in Karimnagar district. Farmers were waiting to sell their produce as the authorities tried to dry them. By evening, soaked paddy at market yards were either  washed away or turned wet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Metrological Department IMD Telangana weather
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp