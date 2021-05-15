Sanitation hit as workers find it tough to commute in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state of sanitation in different parts of the city has taken a hit due to the imposition of lockdown as sanitation workers are finding it tough in attending to day-to-day work, like sweeping of roads and lifting of garbage owing to lack of transport facilities.

The State government has suspended operations of transport services of taxis and autos, including those run by the private operators. During summers, the sanitation workers have to work from 5 am to 12 noon. The place of work for many workers is far from their homes. So they have to start from their homes well before 5 am when the lockdown is in force. As a majority of the workers are women, they are finding it difficult to commute.

As many as 18,350 women sanitation workers work with the GHMC and they are finding it difficult to reach their place of work due to lack of transport during the lockdown, said Udhari Gopal, president, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union. The GHMC ought to provide to and fro transport facilities through the TSRTC so that the woman workers don’t face any problems when restrictions are in place, he added.

Last year, the GHMC facilitated transport for the sanitation workers and sanitation works moved smoothly, but this time, such a facility is missing, Gopal said.Lakshmi, a resident of Secunderabad, who works as a sweeper in Ameerpet, said that after the imposition of lockdown, finding transport has become a tough task. “Before the lockdown, I used to travel through RTC buses, now after completion of work in the afternoon, no buses or private transport ply on the roads making it tough to reach home,” she added.

“We are ready to work but at the same time, the GHMC should make alternative arrangements during the lockdown period, autowallahs during morning hours are charging between Rs 200 and Rs 300 and we cannot afford these rates when our salaries are meagre,” Yadamma, another sweeper said.GHMC officials said that steps are being taken to provide transport through RTC buses to workers.