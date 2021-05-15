Second wave of coronavirus claims 225 teachers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 225 teachers, including 59 who retired from service, died of Covid-19 in the State during the second wave. According to Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi, 166 teachers and 59 retired teachers died of Covid-19.

Over 500 teachers who attended poll duties during the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly election and Warangal and Khammam Corporation election had tested positive, they said. Sangareddy district reported the highest number of deaths at 25, followed by Hyderabad with 16. A majority of those who died were below 45 years.

TSUTF demanded that the State government accord priority vaccination for teachers and also provide succour to the kin of those who died of Covid. They also urged the State government to reimburse teachers for their hospital bills. It said that their medial reimbursement was only ` 1 lakh and that corporate hospitals were charging anywhere between `4 lakh - `20 lakh for treatment.