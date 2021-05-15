STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stopping ambulances at Telangana border not a good precedent: G Kishan Reddy

However, the State Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep said that there was a shortage of beds and Covid medicines in Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday suggested that the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana discuss and sort out issues relating to treatment of AP’s Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad. Kishan opined that stopping ambulances at the Telangana border was not a good precedent. His video message came even as the Telangana Poura Samajika Vedika demanded that the State government first treat Covid-19 patients of Telangana. 

In a statement, Telangana Poura Samajika Vedika welcomed the State government’s “decision” to accord top priority for Telangana citizens in Covid-19 treatment. “Stopping of ambulances coming from other States is a just decision by the government, as almost 50 per cent of the Covid-19 patients here are from other States,” the Vedika said. The Vedika found fault with the Central government for not supplying required medicines, injections and oxygen to Telangana. 

However, the State Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep said that there was a shortage of beds and Covid medicines in Hyderabad. This was because of arrival of large number of patients from other states including AP, Maharashtra and Karnataka. He cited the example of instructions during flight journeys where passengers were told to don their oxygen masks first before helping others. 

