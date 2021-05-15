STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Covid task force meets with pharmaceutical companies at Pragathi Bhavan

The Minister stated that the State government was exploring all possible options to procure sufficient quantity of vaccines for the citizens of the State.

The State-level Task Force headed by Minister KT Rama Rao meets with various pharmaceutical representatives at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State-level Task Force constituted to procure necessary vaccines and medicines for Covid-19 met various pharmaceutical companies at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The Task Force, headed by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, discussed various issues in depth with the heads of pharma companies that are involved in the production of Covid vaccines.Among the issues discussed in the meeting were the progress in the development of various types of vaccines by different companies, their production capacities, and the tentative availability of vaccines in the market. 

Speaking to the representatives of the companies, Rama Rao assured all possible help from the State government to expedite the various steps involved in the commercialisation of the vaccines. The Minister stated that the State government was exploring all possible options to procure sufficient quantity of vaccines for the citizens of the State. The Task Force team also discussed various alternative treatment options to drugs that are in high demand (like Remdesivir), and also decided to advise the medical fraternity to explore these options.

Among those who participated in the meeting were top management representatives from Natco Pharma, Biological E Ltd, Bharath Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Sanofi India, Virchow Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Indian Immunologicals and Dr Reddys Labs.As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) contributed `1.19 crore towards taking up activities for mitigation of the Covid-19 crisis in the State. A cheque for the amount was handed over by EV Narasimha Reddy, Managing Director of TSIIC, to Rahul Bojja, State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner. 

