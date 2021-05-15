Telangana reports 4,305 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 4,305 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 54,832. Twenty-nine deaths were also recorded on the day, taking the toll to 2,896. The new recoveries on the day were at 6,361.

The number of tests for the day have fallen dramatically, with only 57,416 individuals being tested. The highest caseload was reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 607 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 293, Medchal with 291, and Nalgonda with 246 cases.