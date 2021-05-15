Telangana residents stressed as diesel touches new high of Rs 90.43 per litre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fuel prices rose for the eighth time this month, on Friday, with diesel touching an all-time record high of Rs 90.43/litre. Meanwhile, petrol prices touched Rs 95.97 per litre. The sky-rocketing fuel prices have left people in the city worried.

After being constant for almost the whole of last month, the fuel prices in the State are witnessing an upward trajectory. Till May 3, the petrol price for Hyderabad was Rs 93.84 per litre while diesel was at Rs 87.89. On Friday, petrol saw a 2.26 per cent increase while diesel saw a 2.8 per cent increase.

Citizens fret

The continued increase in fuel prices has left citizens fuming. “At a time when almost every household in the city is reeling under a pandemic-induced financial crisis, people are losing jobs and the second lockdown has hit almost all the sectors. There is no relief in sight from an incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices for a common man. How can the government treat its people so brutally,” asked M Waseem, a restaurant owner in Begumpet.

Venting his frustration over the current situation of pandemic and increasing fuel prices, Alok Kumar, an IT employee, said, “Where are our promised “Achhe Din”? How are middle-class people supposed to survive when fuel and medical bills are increasing, but the income remains stagnant.”