Telangana's Adilabad RIMS records seven Covid deaths in one day

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another virus horror, as many as seven patients died while undergoing treatment for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, on Friday. Meanwhile, the family members of the victims alleged that their dear ones died due to the negligence of hospital staffers, who did not provide proper food or treatment to the patients.

Some of them alleged that they had to carry their Covid positive relative to the isolation ward due to unavailability of wheelchairs and stretchers.Speaking to Express, RIMS director Dr Banoth Balram Naik said that all the Covid-related deaths happened as the patients were rushed to the hospital only after their condition deteriorated exponentially. “We did not get time to even start providing treatment to them,” he said and added that the hospital has been providing 10 to 15 litres of oxygen per minute to the patients. He also pointed out that RIMS has sufficient oxygen available for the next 36 hours. Apart from this, one more oxygen tanker has reached RIMS, he added.

Of the seven deceased patients, while two of them hailed from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, one was from Nirmal district, and the remaining were residents of Adilabad itself. It may be recalled that this incident happened just a week after the Singareni Hospital in Bellampalli witnessed 13 Covid-19 deaths in just three days.Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases has increased in Adilabad district in the last two days.