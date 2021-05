By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 4,298 Covid-19 cases on Saturday after conducting 64,362 tests, and 6,026 recoveries, taking the total active cases in the State to 53,072.

Meanwhile, the total deaths crossed the 2,900-mark with 32 more deaths, taking the toll to 2,928.

GHMC, with 601 cases, reported the highest cases, followed by Medchal with 328, Rangareddy with 267 and Khammam (203).

​The State continues to be on alert with the 106 micro-containment zones — the highest (16) located in Vikarabad.