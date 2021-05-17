Include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Telangana government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State and include Covid-19 treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme, as the move would benefit 80 lakh families.

In a letter to the Governor, Sanjay said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working with sincerity and steadfastness to rescue people from the Covid crisis, the State government had failed to act with the requisite alacrity that the crisis warranted.

“It is a fact that Covid is rapidly spreading in villages, where a large chunk of the population is extremely poor. State government has not done anything to ramp up medical infrastructure in rural and urban areas,” he alleged. He said that the poor had been forced to go to private hospitals by mortgaging their valuables.