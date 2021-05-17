STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 22.5 per cent private teachers in Telangana got aid, says study 

The survey also found that 80 per cent of the teachers did not receive the 25 kg rice bag promised by the government.

school teachers, exams

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: According to a recent survey conducted by Bharat Dekho organisation, only 22.5 per cent of the private teachers in Telangana received the Rs 2,000 financial aid from the government. The survey also found that 80 per cent of the teachers did not receive the 25 kg rice bag promised by the government.

On April 8, the Telangana government had promised to provide financial aid and free rice to teachers and non-teaching staff of private schools every month till institutions reopen. A total of 306 teachers participated in the online survey, of which 249 submitted the required documents for fetching the financial aid of Rs 2,000, while only  56 of them received it. Likewise, only 50 of the 249 applicants received the free rice bag.

Help misused by schools

The financial assistance Rs 2,000 and 25 kgs of rice which the government has been providing to school teachers and other staffers of recognised private schools are being allegedly misused.

Some school managements have been taking advantage of the situation and misusing the aid, alleged Guru Dakshina organisation working president M Padma in a press release on Sunday.

She released some evidences to substantiate her allegations against private schools in Mancherial, Godavarikhani and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, while a Mandal Educational Officer’s wife, who worked at one of the private schools, was receiving financial assistance, actual beneficiaries are unable to get the assistance, she lamented.

56 teachers benefited

Of the 249 teachers who submitted the required documents for fetching the financial aid of Rs 2,000, only  56 received it.

