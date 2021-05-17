Post actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s tweet, KTR asks officials to crack whip on overcharging hospital

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Hours after Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha posted a tweet alleging that the Akruthi Hospital at Alankar Nagar in Warangal was overcharging Covid patients, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao responded to the tweet and directed Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu to look into the matter immediately.

Nikhil Siddhartha, in his tweet tagging Rama Rao, alleged that the hospital sought Rs 1 lakh for the first day and Rs 75,000 each for the remaining days of treatment from a Covid patient.

According to sources, the patient, identified as Kota Nagesh, 46, a resident of Hanamkonda, was admitted to the Akruthi Hospital, in a critical condition. Speaking to Express, Kota Rahul, son of Nagesh, said that his father underwent treatment at Amrutha Hospital in Hanamkonda for eight days, after which the doctors there advised that we shift him to a with ventilator facility.

Is this Fair?? Requesting @KTRTRS anna office to look into this... pic.twitter.com/hhSxTo0FAe — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 16, 2021

In wake of this, we reached out to Akruthi Hospital. However, they demanded that we pay Rs 1 lakh for the first day and Rs 75,000 each for the remaining days of treatment. “Since we cannot afford that much money, I posted a tweet seeking help to save my father,” Rahul said.

Speaking to Express, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that a team, comprising the DMHO, and revenue and police officials, has been formed to inquire the complaint. The team has already contacted the patient’s relatives and have taken their statement.

As per the Collector’s directions, the patient was shifted to Akruthi Hospital, late on Sunday night.When Express contacted Akruthi Hospital MD Dr L Murali, he said that the family members of the patient were making baseless allegations against them, Murali said.