Telangana gets raw deal in COVID-19 vaccine quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana is reeling under a shortage of vaccine doses, the State received a raw deal in vaccine quota from the Centre.

As on May 15, the Centre’s supply pipeline to nine States is nil and Telangana is one among them. The supply pipeline to States and UTs is over 50 lakh doses, which are to be provided in the next few days.

According to the statistics from the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 61,41,040 vaccine doses are either supplied from the Centre or procured by the State. Out of this, 54 lakh doses given to the people of Telangana, while another 6.93 lakh doses were in balance. The vaccination drive is taking place in phases, with healthcare workers and frontline workers being covered in Phase I, followed by senior citizens and those aged above 45 plus in the other phases.