STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana gets raw deal in COVID-19 vaccine quota

As on May 15, the Centre’s supply pipeline to nine States is nil and Telangana is one among them.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana is reeling under a shortage of vaccine doses, the State received a raw deal in vaccine quota from the Centre.

As on May 15, the Centre’s supply pipeline to nine States is nil and Telangana is one among them. The supply pipeline to States and UTs is over 50 lakh doses, which are to be provided in the next few days. 

According to the statistics from the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 61,41,040 vaccine doses are either supplied from the Centre or procured by the State. Out of this, 54 lakh doses given to the people of Telangana, while another 6.93 lakh doses were in balance. The vaccination drive is taking place in phases, with healthcare workers and frontline workers being covered in Phase I, followed by senior citizens and those aged above 45 plus in the other phases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana covid vaccine COVID vaccine
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp