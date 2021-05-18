Covid-19: Taj Mahal Hotel denies overcharging people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taj Mahal Hotel, Abids, on Monday, denied overbilling people on equipment related to Covid-19 as reported in these columns.

​In a clarification, Adarsh Rao, Executive Director of Sundar Rao Hotels Pvt Limited, said that the headline “Big Bazaar, Taj Mahal Hotel found overbilling people” given to the story on the inspections the Legal Metrology Department conducted in Hyderabad was misleading.

“We have never been in business of selling equipment related to Covid and no such inspection occurred at our premises,” he said.