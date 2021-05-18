STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CT scans to cost just Rs 2,000 at Mahbubnagar labs

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud also announced that 450 Remdesivir injections would be given to private hospitals, and required medical oxygen too would be made available. 

Published: 18th May 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Heart scan

Aquilion One Prism 640-slice CT scanner, that can be used in non-invasive cardiac assessment of patients. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud announced that the private diagnostic centres in Mahbubnagar district have agreed to charge only Rs 1,999 for CT scans from Tuesday onwards.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that those diagnostic centres which charge more than Rs 1,999 for CT scans would be shut down. 

The Minister also announced that 450 Remdesivir injections would be given to private hospitals, and required medical oxygen too would be made available. 

​The private hospitals should allocate 20 per cent beds to the poor, the Minister added.

