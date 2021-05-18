STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

For third straight day, Covid vaccination drive put on hold in Telangana

As per a Central government document, the State has administered 54 lakh doses and is left with 6.9 lakh doses to spare as on May 15.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 Vaccine

People wait in queue to get their Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no specific reason for applying brakes on the vaccination drive for the second as well as first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. According to sources, though the State has sufficient number of doses of Covishield vaccine for continuing the drive for two days, yet it has stopped the campaign.

As per a Central government document, the State has administered 54 lakh doses and is left with 6.9 lakh doses to spare as on May 15. The State government’s latest vaccine figures suggest they have administered about 55 lakh doses, which still would leave them with roughly 5.5 lakh doses, at least of Covishield.

Sources note that the main reason for this is the Centre suddenly increasing the gap between first and second dose, from up to eight weeks, to now up to 16 weeks. After the decision, the number of recipients eligible has fallen dramatically. The bulk of vaccines administered were between mid-March to mid-April, and those recipients will be eligible by the end of June. The only citizens eligible now are those who took the shot during the first week of March, who would now complete about 12 weeks.

Vax drive in State on hold as stocks enough for just 2 days

With urgency for the second dose ruled out, the State could use the vaccines for first doses. However, they are reluctant to do that as well.

“While Covaxin doses are completely exhausted, there is some stock available for Covishield. However, these are not enough to carry out a statewide vaccination drive for more than two days if we exploit our full capacity of conducting 3 lakh vaccinations a day. This is why the rollout has been put on hold,” said an official.

It is further learnt that the State government wants to effectively put a system in place to allow only those eligible to come for the drive and not cause overcrowding in vaccination centers. Anticipating a huge rush from citizens unaware about the vaccine’s revised time gap, the government would be wanting to augment supply and then resume the drive.

Meanwhile, it is the common people who are suffering. It is learnt that at several PHCs, senior citizens are returning home after being told that vaccinations have been put off for the time being. Monday was the third day on which the drive was halted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccination Drive COVID 19
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp