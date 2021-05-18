Hyderabad businessman dies in fire while trying to save family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old businessman passed away, while his family members escaped with injuries, as a fire broke out in their duplex building at Basheerbagh in the early hours of Monday.

Police said people residing on the second floor, businessman Golconda Gourinath, his wife Meena, two sons and twin brother Badrinath, initially ran into the bathrooms for cover, but were caught in the smoke.

The deceased, in an attempt to save his wife and children, got trapped in the thick smoke and died.

His parents and younger brother Srinath, who stay in the same house, had gone to stay at their farmhouse, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. A short circuit could have led to the fire, but all angles are being probed into, said V Chander Singh, Sub-Inspector, Narayanaguda police station.

Around 3.45 am on Monday, the fire and police control rooms received calls about a fire at a four-storeyed building. When both teams rushed to the spot, fire had already spread to the first, second and third floors. Police suspect that fire broke out in the first floor and spread to the other floors.

The rescue teams first pulled out Badrinath and then rescued Meena and sons Lokesh and Vignesh. However, Gourinath had collapsed after being trapped in the smoke. The medical teams at the spot declared him dead.

Police said the fire could have started much before the residents noticed it and spread soon all over the building due to the wooden furniture and mattresses. Police said the incident is purely accidental and ruled out any conspiracies.