STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad businessman dies in fire while trying to save family

Police said the fire could have started much before the residents noticed it and spread soon all over the building due to the wooden furniture and mattresses.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Police said the incident is purely accidental and ruled out any conspiracies. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old businessman passed away, while his family members escaped with injuries, as a fire broke out in their duplex building at Basheerbagh in the early hours of Monday. 

Police said people residing on the second floor, businessman Golconda Gourinath, his wife Meena, two sons and twin brother Badrinath, initially ran into the bathrooms for cover, but were caught in the smoke. 

The deceased, in an attempt to save his wife and children, got trapped in the thick smoke and died.

His parents and younger brother Srinath, who stay in the same house, had gone to stay at their farmhouse, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. A short circuit could have led to the fire, but all angles are being probed into, said V Chander Singh, Sub-Inspector, Narayanaguda police station.

Around 3.45 am on Monday, the fire and police control rooms received calls about a fire at a four-storeyed building. When both teams rushed to the spot, fire had already spread to the first, second and third floors. Police suspect that fire broke out in the first floor and spread to the other floors. 

The rescue teams first pulled out Badrinath and then rescued Meena and sons Lokesh and Vignesh. However, Gourinath had collapsed after being trapped in the smoke. The medical teams at the spot declared him dead.

Police said the fire could have started much before the residents noticed it and spread soon all over the building due to the wooden furniture and mattresses. Police said the incident is purely accidental and ruled out any conspiracies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Police
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp