Lockdown impact: Telangana sees drop in air pollution levels

Before the second lockdown was imposed in Telangana, most days in May witnessed AQI levels in the 'satisfactory category'.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over the sky during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Vaishali.( Photo | PTI)

The reduction in air pollution in the city has been attributed to the restrictions on traffic. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The imposition of a lockdown prompted by the Covid-19 crisis has led to a decline in the air pollution levels, following a similar trend from the last year’s lockdown. According to the data collected by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the air pollution levels in the last few days have improved and were in the “good” category.

On Monday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) --pollutant-measuring levels-- recorded by the five city monitoring stations was at 32. The pollution control Board categorises AQI levels in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Before the second lockdown was imposed in the State, most days in May witnessed AQI levels in the ‘satisfactory category’. Meanwhile, in April, the AQI on most days was in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ levels. However, for the first time in the last few months, the city recorded AQI in the ‘good’ category.

This reduction in air pollution in the city has been attributed to the restrictions on traffic and the slowdown of production at factories due to the imposition of lockdown.The cleanest air in the city was recorded at ICRISAT Patancheru monitoring station and Bollaram Industrial Area station at 22. The other three stations also recorded ‘good’ AQI levels, barring IDA Pashamylaram, which recorded AQI in satisfactory levels. 

DROP IN TRAFFIC AND FACTORY PRODUCTION

The reduction in air pollution in the city has been attributed to the restrictions on traffic and the slowdown of production at factories due to the imposition of lockdown. the air pollution levels in the last few days have improved and were in the “good” category.

