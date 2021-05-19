Telangana floats global tenders to procure one crore doses of Covid vaccine

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State on Wednesday floated global tenders for one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. If needed, the State may procure more doses in future. The short tender notification will be uploaded on the website on May 21 and the last date for submission of the bids is June 4. Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) invited the tenders.

The State government has decided to vaccinate the State’s entire four crore population. The State has until now vaccinated over 50 lakh people and the Centre would provide vaccine doses for those aged above 45. “The Corporation initially invited tenders for one crore (10 million) doses. The procurement of doses may increase on a need based,” TSMSIDC managing director K Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“The quantity mentioned is an indicative requirement. Actual quantity of procurement would vary from indicative quantity as per actual consumption. The above mentioned quantities may increase substantially in case of epidemics/emergency; hence, actual purchase of items may be substantially higher as compared to tendered quantities,” the tender document stated.

The storage condition for the vaccine should be two to eight degrees Celsius, the notification said. Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, Sputnik V and Johnson and Johnson vaccines can also be stored in the same temperature range.

The bidders are invited to attend a pre-bid meeting which will take place on May 26 via Google meet. Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part too, provided that monthly supply shall not be less than 15 lakh (1.5 million) doses. A total supply of 10 millions doses shall be completed within six months of issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI). The supplies should comply with Act or Rules in place (Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, Govt. of India), ICMR guidelines, DCGI guidelines and regulations issued by the Government of India.

The minimum average annual turnover in the last three financial years should be `20 crore for the supplier. The place of supply of vaccines can be anywhere in the State, including at TSMSIDC warehouses located at divisional level.

“TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh to 20 lakh doses to be supplied every month. The supplies have to be initiated within seven days of release of purchase order and completed within 30 days. The supplies can be received up to 40th day with 0.2 per cent LD charge per day on value of the goods supplied with delay. On completion of 40 days, penalty of flat 20 per cent shall be levied on value of un-executed portion,” the document stated.