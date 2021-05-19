STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana floats global tenders to procure one crore doses of Covid vaccine

The condition for the supplier is that the total supply of 10 millions doses shall be completed within six months period from the issuance of Letter of Intent.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary shows victory sign as she receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose

A beneficiary shows victory sign as she receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose. (Photo | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State on Wednesday floated global tenders for one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. If needed, the State may procure more doses in future. The short tender notification will be uploaded on the website on May 21 and the last date for submission of the bids is June 4. Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) invited the tenders.

The State government has decided to vaccinate the State’s entire four crore population. The State has until now vaccinated over 50 lakh people and the Centre would provide vaccine doses for those aged above 45. “The Corporation initially invited tenders for one crore (10 million) doses. The procurement of doses may increase on a need based,” TSMSIDC managing director K Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

“The quantity mentioned is an indicative requirement. Actual quantity of procurement would vary from indicative quantity as per actual consumption. The above mentioned quantities may increase substantially in case of epidemics/emergency; hence, actual purchase of items may be substantially higher as compared to tendered quantities,” the tender document stated.

The storage condition for the vaccine should be two to eight degrees Celsius, the notification said. Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, Sputnik V and Johnson and Johnson vaccines can also be stored in the same temperature range.

The bidders are invited to attend a pre-bid meeting which will take place on May 26 via Google meet. Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part too, provided that monthly supply shall not be less than 15 lakh (1.5 million) doses. A total supply of 10 millions doses shall be completed within six months of issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI). The supplies should comply with Act or Rules in place (Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, Govt. of India), ICMR guidelines, DCGI guidelines and regulations issued by the Government of India. 

The minimum average annual turnover in the last three financial years should be `20 crore for the supplier. The place of supply of vaccines can be anywhere in the State, including at TSMSIDC warehouses located at divisional level. 

“TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh to 20 lakh doses to be supplied every month. The supplies have to be initiated within seven days of release of purchase order and completed within 30 days. The supplies can be received up to 40th day with 0.2 per cent LD charge per day on value of the goods supplied with delay. On completion of 40 days, penalty of flat 20 per cent shall be levied on value of un-executed portion,” the document stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana government global tender COVID vaccines
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp