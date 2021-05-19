Telangana minster Jagadish Reddy says 'Yadadri power plant to be ready by 2023'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 4,000-MW supercritical Yadadri Thermal Power Plant will be completed by 2023, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy announced on Tuesday.

Jagadish Reddy, along with TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, inspected the ongoing works of the power plant at Veerlapalem in Damaracherla mandal in Nalgonda district, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that some people had approached the Green Tribunal to stall the construction work of the power plant. He said that the work was also slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, overcoming all obstacles, the construction is going on now, the Minister said.

Jagadish Reddy instructed officials to build a special 20-bed Covid-19 hospital for the workers employed for the construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in 10 days. The required medical staff too would be appointed at the Covid-19 hospital.

​The Minister stated that a Covid hospital will instil confidence among the workers and ensure there is no delay in the construction of the plant. He also held a meeting with BHEL, Transco and Genco officials.