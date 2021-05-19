Telangana to adopt Ayushman Bharat scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Covid-19 patients, the State Health Department on Tuesday signed an MoU with National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State. With the Central scheme converging with the State government’s Arogyasri, oxygen supply and the cost of essential medicines for the Covid-19 treatment will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat.

The State signed the MoU just a day ahead of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed three-hour fast demanding the State government to implement Ayushman Bharat and include Covid-19 treatment in Arogyasri scheme. The State government had taken a decision in December 2020 itself to join the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. But the MoU was signed on Tuesday.

While signing the MoU, the State Medical and Health Department finalised the guidelines for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials concerned to ensure extending medical services in tune with guidelines.

Medical and Health Principal Secretary SAM Rizvi later issued orders, stating: “The CEO Arogyasri Health Care Trust is directed to ensure that treatment of patients in empanelled hospitals across the State is taken up as per the converged scheme of Ayushman Bharat-Arogyasri with immediate effect.”

BJP State president and MP Sanjay Kumar called upon the party leaders and workers to undertake a fast “Gareebolla Kosam BJP Deeksha” (BJP fast for the sake of the poor) from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday at their respective residences across the State. Ayushman Bharat, launched by the Centre in 2018, provides Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover per year.

For benefit of the poor

​

The MoU was signed just a day ahead of BJP leader Bandi Sanjay’s proposed fast, demanding the State to implement the scheme for the benefit of poor people

Bandi calls for fast

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay called upon party workers to undertake a fast for the poor from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm on Wednesday.