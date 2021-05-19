STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to adopt Ayushman Bharat scheme

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials concerned to ensure extending medical services in tune with guidelines.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Covid-19 patients, the State Health Department on Tuesday signed an MoU with National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State. With the Central scheme converging with the State government’s Arogyasri, oxygen supply and the cost of essential medicines for the Covid-19 treatment will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat.

The State signed the MoU just a day ahead of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed three-hour fast demanding the State government to implement Ayushman Bharat and include Covid-19 treatment in Arogyasri scheme. The State government had taken a decision in December 2020 itself to join the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. But the MoU was signed on Tuesday.

While signing the MoU, the State Medical and Health Department finalised the guidelines for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials concerned to ensure extending medical services in tune with guidelines.

Medical and Health Principal Secretary SAM Rizvi later issued orders, stating: “The CEO Arogyasri Health Care Trust is directed to ensure that treatment of patients in empanelled hospitals across the State is taken up as per the converged scheme of Ayushman Bharat-Arogyasri with immediate effect.”

BJP State president and MP Sanjay Kumar called upon the party leaders and workers to undertake a fast “Gareebolla Kosam BJP Deeksha” (BJP fast for the sake of the poor) from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday at their respective residences across the State. Ayushman Bharat, launched by the Centre in 2018, provides Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover per year.

For benefit of the poor

The MoU was signed just a day ahead of BJP leader Bandi Sanjay’s proposed fast, demanding the State to implement the scheme for the benefit of poor people

Bandi calls for fast

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay called upon party workers to undertake a fast for the poor from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman Bharat National Health Authority Covid-19 Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp