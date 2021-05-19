STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unhappy with Government Order, junior doctors may go on strike soon in Telangana

The junior doctors of Kakatiya Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Nizamabad Medical College and TJUDA have demanded a 15 per cent hike in stipend among other things.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trouble continues to brew in major government hospitals of Telangana with three separate government junior doctors associations and the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T- JUDA) giving a week’s time to the government to accept their demands. If their demands are not met, the strike would begin on May 25.

The junior doctors of Kakatiya Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Nizamabad Medical College and TJUDA have demanded a 15 per cent hike in stipend, 10 per cent incentives announced previously by the State government, a separate block in Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to treat healthcare workers and their families under insurance cover.

They also demand ex gratia for families of healthcare workers who have succumbed to Covid-19.

Hike for some but senior resident docs left out

On Tuesday, the government relented and approved one of the demands, albeit partially. A government order (GO) by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare announced that a 15 per cent hike will be given on the existing stipend to 4 categories of students — house surgeons, PG students, PG Diploma, superspeciality students. However, this order has left out a hike for senior resident doctors.

“Our strike will continue because we have three other demands as well of getting our rightful incentive, separate hospital facility for doctors and ex gratia by the State government,” said Dr Naveen V, T-JUDA president.

Hike W.E.F 2021, not 2020

He also highlighted that while the G.O fulfilled one of their first demands of a 15 per cent hike, it was with effect from 2021, and not 2020, which is when it was promised, effectively making the junior doctors lose one year of hike.

‘Give us salaries on time’

Senior Resident doctors who have been deputed across Telangana are also planning to go on strike demanding a 10 per cent incentive and salaries on time.“We have worked for one year through two deadly waves without any incentive, any accommodation. We are planning to boycott our duties,” said a senior resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Government COVID 19 in Telangana Doctors Strike in Telangana
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp