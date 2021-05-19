'Wear masks post Covid recovery to avoid contracting black fungus': Director of Medical Education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The medicine availability for Mucormycosis (populary known as black fungus), a fungal infection mostly seen in Covid-19 survivors, will be regulated in the next two days, said the Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday. He added that the fungal infection occurs only in Covid-19 patients who are diabetic, and it is a rare disease and not infectious.

“There is a fear among people, however, we want to assure them that this disease is not contagious like Covid-19. There are around 50 cases in Koti ENT Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, and at two nodal centres. Apart from these, around 30-40 patients in private hospitals are also being treated,” he said.

The Director added that ENT departments in all medical colleges will operate as usual to treat these cases of Mucormycosis.

“Patients must look out for symptoms such as facial muscle pains, bloody discharge from nose, cold, and brown discoloration or spores in mucus. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have diabetes, must be especially cautious,” Reddy added.