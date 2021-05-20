STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amid COVID surge, rural medical practitioners only lifeline for citizens in interior Warangal

Several villages do not have qualified doctors; officials warn RMPs of strict action if found treating Covid patients

Published: 20th May 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi interacts with a motorist who was vetnuring out during the middle of lockdown, on Wednesday.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi interacts with a motorist who was vetnuring out during the middle of lockdown, on Wednesday.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Despite various measures taken by the State government and the authorities concerned, the number of Covid cases is rising in rural areas of Warangal district.

Vexed with the fact that they have to travel tens of km to reach MGM or any other big hospitals, those living in rural areas are now turning to rural medical practitioners (RMPs) for treatment.

According to sources, even after learning that such a trend is rampant in villages, neither health officials nor the district authorities are taking adequate measures to create awareness among the public as to why they shouldn’t depend on RMPs for Covid treatment.

Is it because Covid patients seek treatment from RMPs before they reach out to an actual health centre that their conditions deteriorate? - has now become the hot topic of discussion in the district. However, it is true that no one can blame the villagers in this situation, as they consult RMPs only because they don’t have qualified doctors in respective areas.

According to sources, once a Covid patient consults an RMP, it is only after three to four days, and that too if and only if their condition deteriorates, that the rural medical practitioner would refer the victim to the nearby PHC, for undergoing virus test. However, by this time, the condition of the patient would have worsened, and might even succumb to the virus soon after getting admitted to a PHC or a private hospital.

When Express obtained data from the District Medical and Health Officer’s (DMHO) ongoing door-to-door fever survey, a total of 395 teams of ANM workers have so far identified 9,000 persons with Covid symptoms in Warangal (Urban). Such patients were provided medical kits for treatment. Meanwhile, in Warangal (Rural), the 1,354 teams constituted to carry out the survey have so far identified 9,873 persons with Covid symptoms. While the 374 teams in Jayashankar-Bhuapalpally district identified more than 3,000 patients, the 512 teams in Jangaon identified 6,000 patients and 820 teams in Mahabubabad identified 5,000 persons with symptoms.

Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) Additional DMHO Dr T Madan Mohan Rao said that they have already warned the RMP’s of strict action if they are found treating Covid-19 patients. Speaking to Express, an ANM worker from Jangaon, on condition of anonymity, said that several people who develop Covid symptoms are sticking to over-the-counter treatment. “They either approach RMPs or start using unprescribed medicines. It is only when their conditions deteriorate that they approach hospitals. Sometimes, the situation would have gotten so bad that the doctors won’t be able to even save their lives,” the ANM worker said.

Lockdown violation: Cops register 4,000 cases

Warangal: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi inspected the lockdown bandobust at various checkposts here on Wednesday. He warned citizens not to venture out unless required and said that stringent action would be taken against lockdown violators. In the last one week, as many as 4,000 cases have been registered against motorists in the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. Tarun Joshi directed the officials concerned to impose fine on motorists who are violating lockdown guidelines. He made it clear that the people must get an e-pass from the Police Department, if they have to take up any urgent work after the curfew begins

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal COVID 19 Telangana COVID cases
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp