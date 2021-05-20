Amid COVID surge, rural medical practitioners only lifeline for citizens in interior Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Despite various measures taken by the State government and the authorities concerned, the number of Covid cases is rising in rural areas of Warangal district.

Vexed with the fact that they have to travel tens of km to reach MGM or any other big hospitals, those living in rural areas are now turning to rural medical practitioners (RMPs) for treatment.

According to sources, even after learning that such a trend is rampant in villages, neither health officials nor the district authorities are taking adequate measures to create awareness among the public as to why they shouldn’t depend on RMPs for Covid treatment.

Is it because Covid patients seek treatment from RMPs before they reach out to an actual health centre that their conditions deteriorate? - has now become the hot topic of discussion in the district. However, it is true that no one can blame the villagers in this situation, as they consult RMPs only because they don’t have qualified doctors in respective areas.

According to sources, once a Covid patient consults an RMP, it is only after three to four days, and that too if and only if their condition deteriorates, that the rural medical practitioner would refer the victim to the nearby PHC, for undergoing virus test. However, by this time, the condition of the patient would have worsened, and might even succumb to the virus soon after getting admitted to a PHC or a private hospital.

When Express obtained data from the District Medical and Health Officer’s (DMHO) ongoing door-to-door fever survey, a total of 395 teams of ANM workers have so far identified 9,000 persons with Covid symptoms in Warangal (Urban). Such patients were provided medical kits for treatment. Meanwhile, in Warangal (Rural), the 1,354 teams constituted to carry out the survey have so far identified 9,873 persons with Covid symptoms. While the 374 teams in Jayashankar-Bhuapalpally district identified more than 3,000 patients, the 512 teams in Jangaon identified 6,000 patients and 820 teams in Mahabubabad identified 5,000 persons with symptoms.

Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) Additional DMHO Dr T Madan Mohan Rao said that they have already warned the RMP’s of strict action if they are found treating Covid-19 patients. Speaking to Express, an ANM worker from Jangaon, on condition of anonymity, said that several people who develop Covid symptoms are sticking to over-the-counter treatment. “They either approach RMPs or start using unprescribed medicines. It is only when their conditions deteriorate that they approach hospitals. Sometimes, the situation would have gotten so bad that the doctors won’t be able to even save their lives,” the ANM worker said.

Lockdown violation: Cops register 4,000 cases

Warangal: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi inspected the lockdown bandobust at various checkposts here on Wednesday. He warned citizens not to venture out unless required and said that stringent action would be taken against lockdown violators. In the last one week, as many as 4,000 cases have been registered against motorists in the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. Tarun Joshi directed the officials concerned to impose fine on motorists who are violating lockdown guidelines. He made it clear that the people must get an e-pass from the Police Department, if they have to take up any urgent work after the curfew begins