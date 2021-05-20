STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enforce lockdown strictly in Telangana: DGP to cops 

In view of the lockdown being extended till May 30 in Telangana, DGP M Mahender Reddy instructed officials to enforce lockdown rules more strictly.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana lockdown

Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy supervising the implementation of lockdown in Nirmal town of Telangana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

He reviewed the implementation of the lockdown during a video conference with zonal IGs, DIGs, commissioners and superintendents of police across the State on Wednesdays. 

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is monitoring the district-wise lockdown implementation on a daily basis. The present lockdown should be enforced in a more strict manner, so as to avoid any extension,” he said. He directed police commissioners, SPs, DCPs, DSPs and ACPs to be on the field and monitor the situation from 9.45 am onwards.

He suggested that measures be taken to decentralise markets to reduce crowds. He also directed police personnel to temporarily seize unauthorised vehicles roaming after 10 am and enforce lockdown rules at colonies and internal roads, not just on main roads. 

The DGP said that the moment the relaxation period is completed at 10 am, all patrolling vehicles should sound the siren. He also added that people are cooperating in implementing the lockdown, and that so far, there have been no complaints against the Police Department in this regard. He clarified that the government has issued permits to for petrol bunks to be open at all times in the State, but only permitted vehicles such as ambulances and oxygen transport would be allowed there.

