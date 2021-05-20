STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials told to curb illegal adoptions in Telangana

As the number of Covid cases are increasing by the day, the city is also witnessing many cases of children losing their parents to Covid-19 and illegal adoptions.

By Express News Service

Keeping the situation in mind, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged people to take up adoption only by following legal procedure. It has asked officials to stay alert to curb illegal adoptions.

The Commission has asked all District Collectors to consider it as a high priority task and instruct the authorities concerned to circulate the information on ‘legal adoption’ in all departments, among NGOs and the general public.

Stating that illegal adoptions can result in child trafficking, TSCPCR officials cautioned people not to engage in such practices, and added that there was a systematic process for the same.

