Telangana: Black fungus drug requests to be mailed to DME

Patients now have to fill a two-page form with requisite information concerning their Covid-19 status, IP number, personal details and so on, and mail it to the email ID ent-mcrm@telangana.gov.in.

Published: 20th May 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

A black fungus patient is taken to ENT hospital in an ambulance in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As availability of medicines for Mucormycosis becomes tougher and cases skyrocket, an online application system for allotment of drugs like Liposomal Amphotericin B, Posaconazole and Isavuconazole was introduced by the Telangana government on Tuesday.

According to a press note issued by the office of Director of Medical Education (DME), The applications will be scrutinised by a committee consisting of the DME, Superintendent of ENT Hospital, and HoD of Department of ENT, Gandhi Medical College.

After processing each request, the recommendation of the committee will be communicated to the approved applicant by email or SMS, indicating the name of the stockist from which the medicine can be purchased.

3,837 new cases and 25 deaths in state

A total of 71,070 tests were conducted in the State on Wednesday, from which 3,837 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected. The total active caseload in the State is now 46,946. A total of 4,976 people recovered and 25 deaths were reported on the day. As many as 227 new cases of the virus were reported in Khammam. Besides Hyderabad and its surroundings, Khammam was the only district in the State that saw over 200 cases on the day.  Adilabad district reported 17 new cases and is now the least affected district in the State.  Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad reported the highest caseload with 594 fresh cases, followed by 265 in Rangareddy and 239 in Medchal-Malkagiri districts. 

