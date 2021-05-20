Telangana government appoints Janardhan Reddy as TSPSC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday reconstituted Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and appointed senior IAS officer B Janardhan Reddy, who is currently the Principal Secretary Agriculture, as the chairman. He is the second chairman for the Commission, since the formation of the State.

While reconstituting the TSPSC, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accorded priority to those who participated in the separate Telangana statehood movement. Educationalists, two Revenue officials and a journalist were taken as members of the Commission. “The Chief Minister considered the sincerity, ability and educational qualifications for the appointment of chairman and members,” the TRS sources said.

The Chief Minister signed the related file and sent it for the approval of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The Governor gave her consent for the same. Janardhan Reddy served the government in various capacities right from RDO to Horticulture Commissioner.

Teachers, Dy Collector among other 7 members

When Janardhan Reddy was Commissioner of GHMC, the Chief Minister lauded his services. The other members of the TSPSC are retired Engineer-in-Chief Ramavath Dhan Singh, Professor and Head of Department of Physics of CBIT B Lingareddy, Special Grade Deputy Collector Kotla Aruna Kumari, Telugu pandit Sumithra Anand Tanoba, retired State government employee Karam Ravinder Reddy, Ayurvedic doctor Aravelli Chandrasekhar Rao and journalist R Satyanarayana.

The Telangana Deputy Collectors’ Association president K Chandra Mohan Reddy thanked the government for appointing two Revenue officers to the Commission. “It is a true recognition of the contribution of the every Revenue officer for the welfare and development of people of the State,” he said.

As Janardhan Reddy and Aruna Kumar are in service, they will be deemed to have resigned from their posts after assuming charge in the Commission. On the date of appointment as a member to the Commission, if the member is in service of the Central or a State government, he shall be deemed to have retired from such service with effect from the date of his appointment as member of the Commission.

PROFILES

Ramavath Dhan Singh: Hails from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district. He played a key role as engineer-in-chief in the execution of Mission Bhagiratha works

B Lingareddy: Hails from Vemsoor in Khammam district. He is a professor at CBIT

K Aruna Kumari: She served the Revenue Department in various capacities, including as joint director of Bhu Bharati. She is currently a deputy collector

Sumitra Anand Tanoba: Hails from Chinna Mallareddy village in Kamareddy district. She is a teacher and participated in the separate Telangana movement. She is

vice-president of the Telangana Rachayatala Vedika and president of Telangana Bhasha Vedika

Karam Ravinder Reddy: Former president of TNGOs and a retired employee. He actively participated in the separate Telangana movement

A Chandrasekhar Rao: Hails from Mustabad village in Rajanna-Sircilla district. As a doctor, he has been serving the poor and organising medical camps in Siricilla and other places

R Satyanarayana: He was a journalist and MLC. He hails from Variguntam village in Medak district and participated in the Telangana movement. He quit as an MLC just six months after he was sent to the Legislative Council for the sake of a separate Telangana



B Janardhan Reddy: Belongs to Peddayapalli in Mahbubnagar district. He did his Post-Graduation in Agriculture. Later, he joined the State government services. He is known among his colleagues as an honest and sincere officer.