Telangana: Ryots’ stir in midst of river for procurement

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers of Kangutta village in Boath mandal staged a protest by going inside the Pedda Vagu and standing in the middle of the river holding strains of jowar, demanding that the government purchase their sorghum crop immediately.

Stating that they cultivated sorghum during Yasingi as per advised by the Chief Minister, the farmers pointed out that the authorities had a moral responsibility to ensure that they get profit. They stated that private traders were cheating them by buying the crop for very low prices.