Telangana past worst phase of second COVID wave, says govt panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has passed the worst phase of the second wave, suggests the Central government-backed data-centric supermodel that charts the trajectory of Covid-19 in the country.

Even though daily new infections are on a downward trend across the country, as per the predicted trajectory, cases in Telangana have seen a rather drastic drop of nearly 25 per cent in the last two weeks.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State, which was 9.7 per cent on May 4, has dropped to 5.76 per cent on May 18. According to the WHO, the disease is under control when less than five per cent of the samples test positive for at least two weeks. “If all goes well, the new cases will be less than 200 in the State by the end of June, according to the current prediction.

We are well past the peak of the second wave,” said Professor M Vidyasagar from IIT-Hyderabad, one of the three scientists working on the national supermodel. “There might be a decline in the number of cases due to the lockdown, but the results can be seen only after three weeks,” added the expert.

According to the current trajectory, States including Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab are yet to see the peak of the second wave, whereas Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana have passed their peaks. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Telangana saw its peak on May 2, with a total of 8,036 new cases.