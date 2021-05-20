STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana past worst phase of second COVID wave, says govt panel

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State, which was 9.7 per cent on May 4, has dropped to 5.76 per cent on May 18.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has passed the worst phase of the second wave, suggests the Central government-backed data-centric supermodel that charts the trajectory of Covid-19 in the country.

Even though daily new infections are on a downward trend across the country, as per the predicted trajectory, cases in Telangana have seen a rather drastic drop of nearly 25 per cent in the last two weeks. 

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State, which was 9.7 per cent on May 4, has dropped to 5.76 per cent on May 18. According to the WHO, the disease is under control when less than five per cent of the samples test positive for at least two weeks.  “If all goes well, the new cases will be less than 200 in the State by the end of June, according to the current prediction.

We are well past the peak of the second wave,” said Professor M Vidyasagar from IIT-Hyderabad, one of the three scientists working on the national supermodel. “There might be a decline in the number of cases due to the lockdown, but the results can be seen only after three weeks,” added the expert. 

According to the current trajectory, States including Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab are yet to see the peak of the second wave, whereas Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana have passed their peaks. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Telangana saw its peak on May 2, with a total of 8,036 new cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp