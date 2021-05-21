STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust to start Oxygen banks across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The procedure to get an oxygen cylinder at the Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks would be announced in due course.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:35 AM

Actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent oxygen shortage amid the pandemic, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), a philanthropic establishment founded by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998, is opening oxygen banks across the districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The facilities, which will be operational in a week’s time, will provide medical oxygen free of cost to Covid-19 patients.

Actor Ram Charan, along with the presidents of Chiranjeevi fans associations of the respective districts, will oversee the operations of the oxygen banks.The launch of oxygen banks was announced by Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust on Twitter on Thursday. “In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week’s time (sic),” tweeted CCT.

The procedure to get an oxygen cylinder at the Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks would be announced in due course. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which has been predominantly functioning as a blood bank and eye bank, has begun a plasma donation campaign at Hyderabad. The establishment has been providing plasma to the infected patients.

That’s not all. Chiranjeevi, along with a host of bigwigs from Telugu cinema, has also started an initiative named Corona Crisis Charity Mana Kosam (CCC Mana Kosam) last year. Apart from offering financial support to the income-starved in the film industry during the lockdown, the CCC is also conducting a Covid-19 vaccination drive free of cost for film workers and Telugu film journalists.

TAGS
Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust COVID 19 in India
