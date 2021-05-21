SSC results to be declared on May 21 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is likely to declare SSC results on May 21. Given the ongoing pandemic, all candidates who registered for SSC exams in the academic year 2020-21 have been promoted.

The grades that will be announced would have considered students’ performance in the internal assessment section.

Director of Directorate of School Education, Telangana, A Devasena, said, “In all probability, results will be released on May 21.”

Earlier, the internal assessment section had a weightage of 20 per cent marks, which will be scaled up to 100 per cent, as per a government order issued earlier this month.

This year, the State government decided to cancel the SSC examinations.

All 5.7 lakh students who had registered will be given grace marks. In 2019-20 too, the government promoted over 5 lakh students in the State by giving them grace marks.