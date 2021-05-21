Telangana CM visits ICU ward at Warangal hospital, interacts with COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited the ICU ward in MGM hospital in Warangal and interacted with COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister enquired about the treatment and facilities being provided to the patients. Venkatachary, a patient from Mattewada, told Rao that the treatment in MGM hospital was good.

The Chief Minister later interacted with doctors of MGM hospital. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had visited the ICU ward in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Rao's visits to Covid wards are intended to instil confidence among patients.