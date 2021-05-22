After two years, 10 Telangana state universities finally get new Vice-Chancellors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government announced the appointment of 10 Vice-Chancellors for State universities, following the approval of the Governor and Chancellor of the universities Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday. The VCs and the varsities are D Ravinder Yadav (for OU) T Ramesh (Kakatiya), D Ravinder (TU), Sita Rama Rao (BRAOU), T Kishan Rao (Telugu varsity), Laxmikant Rathod (Palamuru), Ch Gopal Reddy (Mahatma Gandhi), K Narasimha Reddy (JNTU-H), Mallesh Sankasala (Satavahana).

3 newly-appointed VCs have prior experience

Meanwhile, Kavitha Daryani is VC for The Jawaharlal Nehru University of Architecture and Fine Arts. They are all appointed for a tenure of three years.Three of the selected Vice-Chancellors have prior experience of handling the post. Kusuma Seetharama Rao from BROAU has yet again been deployed as Vice-Chancellor in the same university, while Dr N Kavita Daryani Rao from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University has been given the post again.

Also, Narasimha Reddy Katta is now appointed as Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH (Hyderabad), while she held the post at Mahatma Gandhi University earlier. The Registrar from Osmania University, Ch Gopal Reddy, is now Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda). Dean of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, D Ravinder Yadav is now Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University.

For the last two years, none of the State universities had a full-time Vice-Chancellor. Until now, IAS officers, had acted as in-charge Vice-Chancellors. Due to their hectic schedule, officers usually could not attend to many works at the universities.

The State government constituted search committees in 2019, comprising three members, to submit a panel of three names for choosing Vice-Chancellors of various universities. However, the selection for Vice-Chancellors was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the entire process of selection was done online. Earlier this week, the State government appointed B Janardhan Reddy as the new chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission.