Despite dip in cases, ICU admissions still high in Telangana government hospitals

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten days have passed since the State came under a Covid-induced lockdown, but there seems to be no let up in the number of serious cases coming to government hospitals. Though the medical bulletin record a nearly 22 per cent drop in daily cases between May 12 - 20, the rush in government hospitals is still the same, with several even losing their lives while waiting for a bed at the entrance of the hospital.

“On Thursday night, a 56-year-old male patient had to be shifted to Fever Hospital since the family was not able to afford treatment in the private hospital where they had admitted him for over 10 days. His oxygen saturation was being maintained at around 85 per cent on the ventilator. However, some delay and confusion occurred while shifting the patient and his saturation level fell to 45 per cent, forcing the family to shift him to Gandhi Hospital,” said Sai Charan Chikkulla, a volunteer working for Covid relief.

The family alleged that they waited for over an hour outside Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance, but got no help due to the rush inside the hospital.

“The patient’s son took him to the emergency ward but no doctors or nurses attended to him. After making a lot of hue and cry, the nurse checked the patient and said he was dead. Even after pronouncing death, no one came to speak to the family on what should be done. This is the condition of Gandhi Hospital just a day after Chief Minister KCR’s visit,” said Srikanth Renikunta, who helped the family.

In another case, the family of a 46-year-old man who died within hours of being taken to TIMS alleged that the doctors did not provide immediate attention and care.

Volunteers who have been working day in and day out to address requests for beds via social media note that they continue to get an average of 8-9 requests a day for government beds.

“Since the lockdown, around 70 patients have requested me for a government bed. Right now, the situation is such that one may still get a bed in a private hospital, but need to pay a deposit of Rs 3 lakh upfront, along with the daily cost of Rs 80,000- Rs 1 lakh. Most families say they can’t afford it and we attempt to link them with government hospitals, where even now beds are just not available,” added Charan.