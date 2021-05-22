Implement strict lockdown in Hyderabad: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown in Hyderabad. He also instructed the authorities not to allow the people to venture out, post the relaxation period, unless they have obtained proper permission. He gave these instructions during a video conference organised with senior officials, district collectors and SPs, in Warangal on Friday, regarding Covid control measures in the state. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to keep all hospitals in Hyderabad neat and clean and provide adequate lighting in major health centres.

The CM also instructed the district collectors to prepare a list of super spreaders like RTC drivers and conductors, sales personnel and vegetable vendors. He said the State government has decided to conduct a special vaccination drive for them. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty participated in the video conference.