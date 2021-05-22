Janardhan Reddy assumes charge as PSC chief; new members take oath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: B Janardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary to Agriculture and Cooperation, assumed charge as Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday. TSPSC acting chairman Professor Ch Sailu administered the oath of office.

Janardhan Reddy, after assuming charge as Chairman of the TSPSC, administered oath to newly appointed members Ramavath Dhan Singh, B Linga Reddy, Kotla Aruna Kumari, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Aravelli Chandrashekar Rao, and R Satyanarayana.

The TSPSC was constituted after the formation of the Telangana State in 2014. The first Commission was appointed under the chairmanship of Professor Ghanta Chakrapani, along with three members, on December 17, 2014. The tenure of the members is for five years.