Ration dealers to go on strike from June 1 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers in Telangana have decided to go on strike from June 1, demanding that the State government enable third-party authentication to issue ration.

While the Civil Supplies Department is gearing up to issue 16 kg of rice per head, including the Centre’s share of 5 kg per head, the Telangana Ration Dealers Welfare Association has notified the department that it will stop distribution of rice through Fair Price Shops from June 1, if its grievances are not addressed by the government.

The association’s demands include the provision of ex gratia of `25 lakh to ration dealers who died of Covid-19, release of pending dues, insurance coverage, and a hike in the commission of FPS dealers.