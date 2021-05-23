Chilkur Balaji priest vouches for Nellore medicine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji temple priest CS Rangarajan, who was a biomedical engineer, vouches for the efficacy of B Anandaiah’s herbal preparation after he interacted with many patients who got cured by the drug. Rangarajan states that the Nellore herbal preparation should be globalised.

Rangarajan called up some of the Nellore residents who were miraculously revived from breathlessness without oxygen support.

“Unlike the blind man’s journey of global drug regimen and the supposed confusion on plasma therapy or Remdesivir, Anandaiah has also released his ingredients,” Rangarajan said on Saturday.

“We at Chilkur Balaji temple support the movement to strengthen the hands of Anandaiah who is giving these medicines free to the patients. We request the authorities not to invoke any sections of Drugs and Magic Remedies Act which is purely to smoke out Indian traditional medicine systems,” he added.

AP government has stopped the distribution of the medicine saying its efficacy should be tested first