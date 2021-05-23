CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Warangal hospital an eyewash: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has expressed doubts over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to MGM Hospital in Warangal. The party alleged that the CM wanted commissions in the construction of a new jail and hospital in Warangal, which was why he visited the district.

Addressing a Zoom press conference on Saturday, former MP Dr G Vijayarama Rao said that the CM should have addressed the grievances of patients during his visit. He alleged that around 40 people were dying everyday in the hospital. He also alleged that not even 20 ventilators out of the 100 sanctioned by the Centre were functioning as there were no technicians.

BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that the CM’s visit was in the backdrop of the changing political scenario in Huzuarabad. “Anticipating a bypoll in Huzurabad, KCR visited Captain Lakshmikantha Rao to discuss politics and made it look like a visit to MGM Hospital,” said Premender.

