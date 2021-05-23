STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied treatment at Karimnagar's MCHC, woman in labour loses twins

The authorities asked the victim’s relatives to take her to Gajwel, stating the MCHC was flooded with patients, including those infected by Covid.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a shocking incident, a woman lost both her twins due to the alleged apathy of authorities of the Mother and Child Health Centre (MCHC) in Karimnagar, in a span of just two days. While one of her infants died during the c-section, on May 20, the other newborn died on Saturday.

According to her family members, Bejjanki Kamala, belonging to Begumpet village in Siddipet district, was taken to the Karimnagar MCHC on May 18 after she started experiencing pregnancy-related discomforts. Meanwhile, the authorities asked the victim’s relatives to take her to Gajwel, stating the MCHC was flooded with patients, including those infected by Covid.

However, the hospitals in Gajwel also denied admission to the woman citing the same reasons and asked her family members to take her to the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. Assuming that a journey to the State capital was not safe at that point, they returned to the MCHC, on May 20, and started begging the hospital authorities to admit Kamala. It was only when the patient’s relatives sank to their knees, in a desperate attempt to ensure medical attention to their kin, that the authorities agreed to admit Kamala. 

Since the pregnant woman’s condition had deteriorated by then, the doctors decided to perform a c-section. However, she lost one of her twins during the cesarean section. Though the doctors managed to save the second baby, that newborn died while undergoing treatment, on Saturday.Speaking to Express, Kamala’s mother alleged that both the infants could have been saved if the MCHC authorities had provided admission to her daughter on time. 

Meanwhile, hospital administrative officer Dr Md Aleem said that the MCHC, being a tertiary referral hospital, has been witnessing a huge rush ever since the resurgence of the virus. “Patients from other districts also visit the MCHC. Sometimes, we might have to refer a few patients to other hospitals, due to the shortage of beds. During these days, apart from carrying out normal deliveries, we are also providing treatment to about 59 Covid-infected pregnant women,” he added.

