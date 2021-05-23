KCR trying to get COVID vaccines delivered to Telangana at the earliest: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, said that the Telangana government has already paid Rs 100 crore for Covid-19 vaccine. “As the Central government decides how many vaccines should be given to a State, the arrival of the vaccine is getting delayed. But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to get the vaccine delivered as soon as possible,” he said.

The Minister toured Sangareddy and Zaheerabad constituencies on Saturday. He flagged off two ambulances donated by Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Ltd at Bollaram, and three ambulances donated by MLC V Bhopal Reddy.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care center near Kalavary temple in Zaheerabad. “Nothing is more important to the Telangana government than the lives of people. That is why the CM has announced a lockdown till the end of the month, despite knowing that the State’s revenue will go down,” Harish said, urging people to stay indoors.

Harish assured that the government would supply 500 liters of oxygen to the Zaheerabad government hospital daily. Referring to the CM’s recent announcement of a new medical college in Sangareddy, the Minister added that the institute would be built where the present district hospital is located.

100-bed COVID care facility inaugurated

Harish Rao flagged off two ambulances donated by Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Ltd at Bollaram, and three ambulances donated by MLC V Bhopal Reddy. Later, the Minister inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care center near Kalavary temple in Zaheerabad

