Telangana government neglecting UPHCs with good infrastructure: Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately convert the 50-bed Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Khairatabad into a 100-bed Covid-19 hospital, as it has all the facilities to treat Covid patients.

Sravan, who is also the Congress in-charge of Khairatabad Assembly constituency, visited the UPHC on Saturday, along with former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders.

“It is highly disturbing that the CM, who is expected to make effective use of healthcare facilities available in the State during a health emergency, is indulging in publicity gimmicks. He had visited Warangal, and had announced that he would construct a hospital after demolishing the Warangal Central Jail.

KCR should first make use of the existing health infrastructure for Covid treatment, as people are suffering due to lack of beds and advanced medical care,” Sravan said. “The negligence meted out to the UPHC shows how callous the government’s handling of the Covid crisis is,” he added.