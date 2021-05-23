Telangana lockdown: Goods vehicles can now travel only at night

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the movement of large numbers of goods vehicles during lockdown hours, DGP M Mahender Reddy said that their movement will be regulated and they would be allowed to operate only during nights.

The Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates will now permit goods vehicles to load and unload only from 9 pm to 8 am (next day morning). Essentials like oxygen and domestic gas cylinders, oxygen tankers, petrol tankers, medical equipment transportation, cold storage transportation vehicles and water tankers will have free movement amidst the lockdown period.

“I request only those with medical emergencies to come out. Some people are moving out carrying old prescriptions and hospital documents. Their vehicles will also be seized and cases will be booked against them,” he added.

Entry and exit points of cities to be closed

Further, to control the spread of the virus, all entry and exit points of cities and towns except the National Highways, in major cities like Hyderabad and Warangal, would be closed from 10 am to 6 am and only permitted vehicles and persons will be allowed to travel. “By restricting vehicle and public movement, the virus can be controlled,” he said.

Shopkeepers told to close by 9.30 am

He also directed the shopkeepers, vendors and hawkers to start closing their stores from 9.30 am, so that there will be no customers after 10 am. He advised people not to travel long distances to purchase essentials. Instead, people can purchase them from nearby stores and reach home within the relaxation hours, he said. DGP suggested the industries having exemption, to plan their shift timings for their workforce in line with the lockdown.